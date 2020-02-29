Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East [Image 4 of 5]

    42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    Soldiers watch as Major General Steven Ferrari, the commander of the New York National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Major Corey Cush ( right) case the colors of the division during a ceremony on Feb. 29, 2020at Fort Hood, Texas, as the division headquarters prepares to depart for the Central Command area of operation to assume mission command of Task Force Spartan. Task Force Spartan is the Army's contribution to operations in the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 11:36
    Photo ID: 6132342
    VIRIN: 200227-Z-A3538-1005
    Resolution: 1904x911
    Size: 437.61 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East
    42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East
    42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East
    42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East
    42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    42nd Infantry Division Cases Its Colors in Preparation for Deployment

    TAGS

    casing
    Task Force Spartan
    Fort Hood
    42nd Infantry Division
    colors
    deployment
    New York Army National Guard
    Centrakl Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT