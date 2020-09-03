42nd Infantry Division Cases Its Colors in Preparation for Deployment

FORT HOOD, Texas—The New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division cased its historic colors in a ceremony held here, Feb. 29, 2020, signaling its readiness to deploy in support of the United States Army Central Command.



"Today marks the closing of our post mobilization training period, and to date, through pre and post mobilization, the 42nd ID has set the standard for all future ARNG divisions to follow," said Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commanding general, 42nd Infantry Division.



The divisions senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush added to Ferrari’s remarks about their Soldiers and the training they had experienced.



“The training has been fantastic, and I want the families and friends to know we couldn’t be more trained and equipped,” said Cush. “I’ve deployed two times before, this is my third deployment and I can honestly say this is a very motivated, dedicated group of individuals. Were ready, equipped and ready to fight.”



The division recently completed all required mobilization training and will soon depart for the Middle East, where they will take command of Task Force Spartan Shield from the Indiana Army National Guard's 38th Infantry Division.



According to the Task Force Spartan website, TF Spartan is a multicomponent organization comprised of active Army, Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve units that provide a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia that reinforces our defense relations and builds partner capacity.



During the ceremony, Ferrari paid special thanks to those who helped make the training and the division successful during its time a Fort Hood.



"I want to take the time to thank Maj. Gen. Frank Tate, Col. Lance Cangelosi, Lt. Col. Jason Gleason, and the entire 120th Infantry Brigade team for their dedication, hard work and professionalism in providing first-class training and mobilization center support," said Ferrari.



Ferrari also went on to praise the division's rear detachment for their support adding that without the support of the division's rear detachment along with that of First Army, the 42nd wouldn't be ready to deploy or perform their mission.



In addition to the casing of the division colors, division Soldiers also changed out their color American flags for subdued American flags, further signifying the divisions readiness to deploy forward.



Ferrari also spoke to the Soldiers of the division about the division's long and historical lineage and what it represents during the upcoming deployment.



"We stand here as one, a division headquarters united by a left shoulder patch with a long and historic lineage over 100 years old," Ferrari added. "As we move to theater, the 42nd ID patch will be spread across the Middle East, and never forget where you came from, and represent yourselves, the division and the U.S. Army as the true professional Soldiers you are."



Cush echoed Ferrari’s sentiments about the formation standing before them.



“New York selected the ‘A Team,’” said Cush. Cush added that the division is filled with talented Soldiers that will make a name for the division and handle whatever comes their way.



Ferrari closed by imparting some words of encouragement and support to the Soldiers under his command.



"Look to your left and your right,” said Ferrari. “You will be spending the next nine months together; ensure you take care of each other. We leave together, and we will proudly return together," said, Ferrari.

"Thanks to all of you for serving and for being part of this great team, 'Rainbow, Never Forget,'" concluded Ferrari.

