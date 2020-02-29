42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East

New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Corey Cush, salutes during ceremonies for the casing of the colors of the 42nd Infantry on Feb. 29, 2020at Fort Hood, Texas, as the division headquarters prepares to depart for the Central Command area of operation to assume mission command of Task Force Spartan. Task Force Spartan is the Army's contribution to operations in the region.

