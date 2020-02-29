Major General Steven Ferrari, the commander of the New York National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Major Corey Cush ( right)prepare to case the colors of the division during a ceremony on Feb. 29, 2020at Fort Hood, Texas, as the division headquarters prepares to depart for the Central Command area of operation to assume mission command of Task Force Spartan. Task Force Spartan is the Army's contribution to operations in the region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 11:36 Photo ID: 6132341 VIRIN: 200227-Z-A3538-1004 Resolution: 1944x1296 Size: 564.19 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 42nd Infantry Division cases colors for move to Middle East [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.