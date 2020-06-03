Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200306-N-RL695-1003 [Image 9 of 15]

    200306-N-RL695-1003

    CUBA

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200306-N-RL695-1003 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (March 6, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Kevin Hartmann conducts oily waste offload aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9). The USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) Campaign MARTILLO targeting counter illicit drug operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 11:27
    Photo ID: 6132331
    VIRIN: 200306-N-RL695-1004
    Resolution: 5044x3603
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200306-N-RL695-1003 [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    littoral combat ship
    Scorpions
    HSC 22
    emergency response team
    training
    USS Little Rock
    LCS 9

