200307-N-RL695-1006 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (March 7, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9), Helicopter Sea Squadron (HSC) 22 Detachment Four and Coast Guardsmen attached to the Law Enforcement Detachment conduct live-hoisting exercises to a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB). The USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) Campaign MARTILLO targeting counter illicit drug operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

