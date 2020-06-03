200306-N-RL695-1060 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (March 6, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) conduct emergency response team training on the flight deck. The USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) Campaign MARTILLO targeting counter illicit drug operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 11:27 Photo ID: 6132326 VIRIN: 200306-N-RL695-1060 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 2.13 MB Location: CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200306-N-RL695-1060 [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.