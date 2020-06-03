200306-N-RL695-1030 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (March 6, 2020) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Yang dons hot suit to conduct emergency response team training aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9). The USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) Campaign MARTILLO targeting counter illicit drug operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

