NMCB-3 and UCT-2 Execute First Ever Pile Driving Exercise.

200224-N-MW964-1101 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2020) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, guides cables attatched to a vibratory driver/extractor (VDE) system that is connected to a 50-ton lattice boom crawler crane. onto the existing concrete pier for inspection during the first ever pile driving exercise. The training will increase capabilities for future crane, pile driving and pier damage repair missions. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Released)

