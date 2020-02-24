Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 and UCT-2 Execute First Ever Pile Driving Exercise. [Image 6 of 7]

    NMCB-3 and UCT-2 Execute First Ever Pile Driving Exercise.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Salzman 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    200224-N-MW964-1101 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2020) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, guides cables attatched to a vibratory driver/extractor (VDE) system that is connected to a 50-ton lattice boom crawler crane. onto the existing concrete pier for inspection during the first ever pile driving exercise. The training will increase capabilities for future crane, pile driving and pier damage repair missions. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 19:37
    Photo ID: 6131816
    VIRIN: 200224-N-mw964-1101
    Resolution: 2199x3078
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 and UCT-2 Execute First Ever Pile Driving Exercise. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Heather Salzman, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    NECC
    NMCB-3
    UCT-2
    NCG-1

