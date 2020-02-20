NMCB-3 and UCT-2 Execute First Ever Pile Driving Exercise.

200220-N-MW964-1025 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 20, 2020) Seabee Equipment Operator 2nd Class Alex Jackson, left, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 guides Seabee Crane Opertator Equipment Operator Mackenzie Bickel in place while Constructionman Colting Cogley, center, and Equipment Operator Atwood, attach a vibratory driver/extractor (VDE) system during pile driving training exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. The training will increase capabilities for future crane, pile driving and pier damage repair missions. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Released)

Date Taken: 02.20.2020