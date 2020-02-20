Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 and UCT-2 Execute First Ever Pile Driving Exercise. [Image 2 of 7]

    NMCB-3 and UCT-2 Execute First Ever Pile Driving Exercise.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Salzman 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    200220-N-MW964-1056 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 20, 2020) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 maneuver a corrugated sheet pile into place attached with a 50-ton lattice boom crawler crane with a vibratory driver/extractor (VDE) system into position during pile driving training exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. The training will increase capabilities for future crane, pile driving and pier damage repair missions. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 and UCT-2 Execute First Ever Pile Driving Exercise. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Heather Salzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NECC
    NMCB-3
    UCT-2
    NCG-1

