NMCB-3 and UCT-2 Execute First Ever Pile Driving Exercise.

200224-N-MW964-1102 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2020) Seabees Equipment Operator 2nd Class Alex Jackson assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, gobserves as a timber pile that will be driven into the oceans floor 30’ as one of four piles that will make up a temporary pier. The training will increase capabilities for future crane, pile driving and pier damage repair missions. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Released)

