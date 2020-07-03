Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 45th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise [Image 11 of 14]

    The 45th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Renae Francis, culinary specialist stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, adjusts a table setting for the Mobile Kitchen Trailer team during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 6, 2020. The 45th annual JCTE started Mar. 4 at the Fort Lee MacLaughlin Fitness Center and continues until Mar. 13. The exercise, administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America. The exercise showcased the talent of more than 200 military chefs from all military services around the globe to include four international teams. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 19:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 45th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARMY
    CASCOM
    FortLee
    JCTE2020
    MilitaryCulinary

