The 45th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Renae Francis, culinary specialist stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, oversees table setting operations for the Mobile Kitchen Trailer team during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 6, 2020. The 45th annual JCTE started Mar. 4 at the Fort Lee MacLaughlin Fitness Center and continues until Mar. 13. The exercise, administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America. The exercise showcased the talent of more than 200 military chefs from all military services around the globe to include four international teams. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Pena)

