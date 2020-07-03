U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jarrid McIntyre, culinary specialist stationed at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas places cuisine cups for spectator sampling at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise Fort Lee, Virginia, Mar. 6, 2020.The 45th annual JCTE started Mar. 4 at Fort Lee MacLaughlin Fitness Center and continues until Mar. 13. The exercise, administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America. The exercise showcased the talent of more than 200 military chefs from all military services around the globe to include four international teams. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.08.2020 19:39 Photo ID: 6131798 VIRIN: 200307-A-QH368-0084 Resolution: 3805x3805 Size: 3.39 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 45th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.