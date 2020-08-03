Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Ounce of Prevention is Worth a Pound of Cure [Image 2 of 3]

    A Ounce of Prevention is Worth a Pound of Cure

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Arndt 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Germ prevention sign depicting proper etiquette to prevent the spread of Coronavirus located in the 145th Medical Group on Mar. 06, 2020 at the North Carolina (N.C.) Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Coronavirus, or COVID19, is spreading across the U.S.; several states, including North Carolina, have reported their first cases. Both Wake and Chatham Counties in N.C. have 2 confirmed cases of the virus.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 16:08
