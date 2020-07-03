Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure [Image 1 of 3]

    An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Arndt 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    A North Carolina Air National Guardsmen washes her hands to demonstrate safe practices to prevent the spread of Coronavirus during a drill weekend, Mar. 06, 2020 at the North Carolina (N.C.) Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Coronavirus, or COVID19, is spreading across the U.S.; several states, including North Carolina, have reported their first cases. Both Wake and Chatham Counties in N.C. have 2 confirmed cases of the virus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 16:08
    Photo ID: 6131550
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-XD453-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Arndt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure
    A Ounce of Prevention is Worth a Pound of Cure
    A Ounce of Prevention is Worth a Pound of Cure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure - CoronaVirus Prevention and Best Practices

    TAGS

    airmen
    C-17
    NGB
    ang
    hanger
    aircraft
    airman
    C-17 globemaster
    ncang
    145th airlift wing
    145 aw
    charlotte air national guard base
    thomas arndt
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    Col. Greg Hawkesworth

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT