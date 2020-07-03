An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure

A North Carolina Air National Guardsmen washes her hands to demonstrate safe practices to prevent the spread of Coronavirus during a drill weekend, Mar. 06, 2020 at the North Carolina (N.C.) Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Coronavirus, or COVID19, is spreading across the U.S.; several states, including North Carolina, have reported their first cases. Both Wake and Chatham Counties in N.C. have 2 confirmed cases of the virus.

