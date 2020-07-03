A North Carolina Air National Guardsmen washes her hands to demonstrate safe practices to prevent the spread of Coronavirus during a drill weekend, Mar. 06, 2020 at the North Carolina (N.C.) Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Coronavirus, or COVID19, is spreading across the U.S.; several states, including North Carolina, have reported their first cases. Both Wake and Chatham Counties in N.C. have 2 confirmed cases of the virus.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 16:08
|Photo ID:
|6131550
|VIRIN:
|200307-Z-XD453-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure - CoronaVirus Prevention and Best Practices
