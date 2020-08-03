An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure - CoronaVirus Prevention and Best Practices

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Arndt | Germ prevention sign depicting proper etiquette to prevent the spread of Coronavirus...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Arndt | Germ prevention sign depicting proper etiquette to prevent the spread of Coronavirus located in the 145th Medical Group on Mar. 06, 2020 at the North Carolina (N.C.) Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Coronavirus, or COVID19, is spreading across the U.S.; several states, including North Carolina, have reported their first cases. Both Wake and Chatham Counties in N.C. have 2 confirmed cases of the virus. see less | View Image Page

The Coronavirus is spreading across the world causing global events to shut down, schools to close, and even airlines to reduce flights. A disease started in Wuhan, China, COVID19, has now infected over 100,000 people in 96 countries.



COVID19 is a respiratory illness that often manifests with flu-like symptoms to include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While there is no cure for the virus, Biotech firms and governments around the world are working to develop a vaccine. However, those with chronic medical conditions and immunocompromised patients should take extreme caution to avoid contact.



As of Friday, March 6th, 2020, the death toll in the U.S. has risen to 14, and several states, including North Carolina, have confirmed their first cases. Both Chatham and Wake County, N.C. have reported two patients with Coronavirus. While these cases are stated to be unrelated, the eventual spread of this disease across the U.S. and North Carolina is inevitable.



So what can you do to prevent the spread? North Carolina Air National Guardsman and 145th Medical Group Commander, Greg Hawkesworth, has provided a list of best practices to incorporate into your everyday life to reduce transmission of germs. Below are his recommendations:



* Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20-30 seconds.

* Self admit or quarantine if you start to show symptoms.

* Use a tissue or the crook of your elbow to cover your cough or sneeze.

* Use a household wipe or spray to disinfect doorknobs, light switches, desks, keyboards, sinks, and other surfaces that are frequently touched.

* Avoid contact and pay close attention to Department of Defense travel restrictions to avoid areas of severe outbreak.



For More information about the treatment and prevention of COVID19 please follow the CDC guidelines in the link below:



https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html



These are just a few of the everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Make sure you do your part to help protect our friends and families around the communities of North Carolina. As the old saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.