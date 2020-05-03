Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson, a chaplain assistant with the 178th Wing, smiles on stage at the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5, in Columbus, Ohio. Wilson competed in two different divisions at this highly-competitive fitness show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 15:22
|Photo ID:
|6130670
|VIRIN:
|200305-Z-AW513-1155
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 178th Airman compets at Arnold Sports Festival [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zachary Tateman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
178th Airman shines at fitness competition
LEAVE A COMMENT