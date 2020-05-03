Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    178th Airman struts on stage at Arnold Sports Festival [Image 1 of 3]

    178th Airman struts on stage at Arnold Sports Festival

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman 

    178th Wing

    Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson, a chaplain assistant with the 178th Wing, walks on stage during the Figure Division competition at the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5, in Columbus, Ohio. Wilson competed at this festival after preparing physically and mentally for ten months. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 15:22
    Photo ID: 6130668
    VIRIN: 200305-Z-AW513-1086
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Airman struts on stage at Arnold Sports Festival [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zachary Tateman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    178th Airman struts on stage at Arnold Sports Festival
    178th Airman takes center stage at Arnold Sports Festival
    178th Airman compets at Arnold Sports Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    178th Airman shines at fitness competition

    TAGS

    strong
    fitness
    competition
    Airman
    readiness
    feature
    Ohio Air National Guard
    figure
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT