178th Airman struts on stage at Arnold Sports Festival

Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson, a chaplain assistant with the 178th Wing, walks on stage during the Figure Division competition at the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5, in Columbus, Ohio. Wilson competed at this festival after preparing physically and mentally for ten months. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman)

