178th Airman shines at fitness competition

Amanda Wilson proudly strutted across the brightly-lit stage in her glittering competition swim suit. Her taught muscles shone under the stage lights and she flashed a brilliant smile at the judges. For ten months, she had sacrificed, struggled and trained all for this moment.



Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson, a chaplain assistant with the 178th Wing, competed in the Figure and Wellness Divisions at the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5, in Columbus, Ohio.



“I am grateful I have the opportunity to compete and be inspired by so many competitors around me,” said Wilson. “I am really happy in my life in this very moment.”



Wilson went through trials and tribulations throughout her nearly year-long preparations. She carefully cooked meals keeping calories in mind and trained several days a week to sculpt her muscles.



Although Wilson faced physical challenges throughout her training, she also faced mental challenges. The fatigue and restraint it takes to prepare for a highly competitive show often left her feeling depleted. Despite these setbacks, Wilson stepped on the stage ready to showcase her hard work.



“I couldn’t give up because when I say I am going to do something, I do it,” said Wilson. “I’m not doing this show for anyone else, but to prove to myself after all this pain this year I made it to this stage because I said I would.”



Although Wilson did not place in the top three, her dedication and resiliency allowed her to find passion even on the most difficult days of preparation. She uses the same motivation and commitment to help her succeed as an Air National Guardsman.



“Her hard work was really inspiring,” said Master Sgt. Emily Clark, a member with the 178th Wing Commander Support Staff. “Not only does she do a great job encouraging others here at work, but she does the same in the gym, too.”



Wilson’s positive attitude allows her to inspire other Airmen and highlight the true meaning of service before self. Just as she is willing to make sacrifices for a fitness competition, she also makes sacrifices each day to serve her country.

