Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson, a chaplain assistant with the 178th Wing, flexes her muscles at the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5, in Columbus, Ohio. Wilson competed in the Figure and Wellness Divisions after preparing for ten months for this highly-competitive show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 15:22
|Photo ID:
|6130669
|VIRIN:
|200305-Z-AW513-1118
|Resolution:
|6084x4060
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 178th Airman takes center stage at Arnold Sports Festival [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zachary Tateman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
178th Airman shines at fitness competition
LEAVE A COMMENT