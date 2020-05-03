178th Airman takes center stage at Arnold Sports Festival

Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson, a chaplain assistant with the 178th Wing, flexes her muscles at the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5, in Columbus, Ohio. Wilson competed in the Figure and Wellness Divisions after preparing for ten months for this highly-competitive show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman)

Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 Photo ID: 6130669 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US