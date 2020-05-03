DEFENDER 20 outreach tour has large turnout in Powidz

Sgt. Thomas Borgerding, U.S. Army Europe Rock Band guitarist and vocalist, performs for the attendees in Powidz, Poland, on February 5, 2020. The Rock & Roll Goodwill outreach tour is part of an informational campaign in support of the DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cody Wolfgang Kellum)
