    DEFENDER 20 outreach tour has large turnout in Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Spc. Cody Kellum 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Attendees at the U.S. Army Europe Goodwill outreach tour dance during a performce in Powidz, Poland, on March 5, 2020. The Rock & Roll Goodwill outreach tour is part of an informational campaign for the upcoming DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cody Wolfgang Kellum)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 10:16
    Photo ID: 6130463
    VIRIN: 200305-A-HZ863-573
    Resolution: 2944x3024
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER 20 outreach tour has large turnout in Powidz [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cody Kellum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    DefenderEurope

