DEFENDER 20 outreach tour has large turnout in Powidz

Throughout history, effective communication between people has always been complicated by cultural and linguistic barriers. The universal language of music, however, has always transcended those obstacles. The U.S. Army Rock Band helped prove that during their packed performance at the Powidz Culture House on March 5, 2020, as part of their Rock & Roll Goodwill outreach tour in support of the DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercise.

DEFENDER 20 is a joint, multinational training exercise scheduled to take place from April to late May. It is the largest deployment of U.S. forces to Europe for an exercise in the last 25 years. The exercise demonstrates the U.S. military's ability to rapidly deploy a large combat-credible force from the U.S. to Europe to support NATO and respond to a crisis.

The Rock & Roll Goodwill outreach tour serves a multipurpose role as a form of entertainment, as well as a way to inform the local community about upcoming troop and vehicle movements throughout the region.

“It was a great concert," said Robert Czechorowski, Director of the Powidz Culture House. "The band and the public had a great interaction with each other which ultimately led to a great evening. For the citizens of Powidz, it was a great opportunity to get to know American soldiers, their purpose here, and to receive additional information regarding DEFENDER 20 exercises in the region.”

Present for the event were representatives from the U.S. and Polish militaries, as well as local civic leaders including Michael Huth, the Chief of the Outreach Division, U.S. Army Europe, Col. Erica Herzog, 652nd Regional Support Group commander, Maj. Wojciech Nawrocki, Polish military recruiting office, and Jakub Gwit, the mayor of Powidz.

“One of the most important aspects of the Goodwill outreach tour is the building of trust and confidence in the local populace,” said Huth. “We want to share as much information as possible, and to help mitigate the effects of large troop movements throughout the region.”

The multinational training exercise is scheduled to take place this upcoming Spring of 2020. Approximately 37,000 U.S., allied, and partner nation service members from 18 different countries are expected to participate.

Maj. Olga Vandergriff, 652nd RSG Public Affairs Officer, who played an integral role in establishing relationships with the local Powidz community, and coordinating the band location, was very impressed with the turnout and positive reception to the event.

“This was a very special occasion for the people of Powidz, and it’s great that the community gets to personally interact with us,” said Vandergriff. “Informing the community about the upcoming exercise is one of our main priorities.”

There will be several media events held during the exercise. Journalists, media outlets and those looking for more information should email U.S. Army Europe at USArmyEurope.MediaDesk@mail.mil.

