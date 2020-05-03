U.S. Army Europe Band members perform in Powidz, Poland, on March 5, 2020. The Rock & Roll Goodwill outreach tour is part of an informational campaign for DEFENDER-Europe 20. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cody Wolfgang Kellum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 09:52 Photo ID: 6130461 VIRIN: 200305-A-HZ863-290 Resolution: 2971x2684 Size: 1.09 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER 20 outreach tour has large turnout in Powidz [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cody Kellum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.