SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (Feb. 29, 2020) – JD Chaudhry, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) scientist, shares STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) advice with students at the annual science, technology, engineering, mathematics STEM Summit hosted by Chancellor High School. Chaudhry was among the NSWCDD leaders, scientists and engineers who joined a myriad of organizations to engage students with STEM technologies and demonstrations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2020 Date Posted: 03.06.2020 13:15 Photo ID: 6129514 VIRIN: 200229-N-DI674-007 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 704.69 KB Location: SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEM Summit - 2020 - Chancellor High School [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.