Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    STEM Summit - 2020 - Chancellor High School [Image 5 of 6]

    STEM Summit - 2020 - Chancellor High School

    SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (Feb. 29, 2020) – JD Chaudhry, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) scientist, shares STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) advice with students at the annual science, technology, engineering, mathematics STEM Summit hosted by Chancellor High School. Chaudhry was among the NSWCDD leaders, scientists and engineers who joined a myriad of organizations to engage students with STEM technologies and demonstrations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 13:15
    Photo ID: 6129514
    VIRIN: 200229-N-DI674-007
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 704.69 KB
    Location: SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Summit - 2020 - Chancellor High School [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STEM Summit Chancellor High School 2020
    STEM Summit - Chancellor High School
    STEM Summit - Chancellor High School 2020
    STEM Summit - Chancellor High School - 2020
    STEM Summit - 2020 - Chancellor High School
    STEM Summit - 2020 - Chancellor High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC Dahlgren Division Technology Mentors Engage Students at STEM Summit

    TAGS

    STEM
    NAVSEA
    Dahlgren
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
    NSWCDD
    2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT