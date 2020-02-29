SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (Feb. 29, 2020) – JD Chaudhry, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) scientist, shares STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) advice with students at the annual science, technology, engineering, mathematics STEM Summit hosted by Chancellor High School. Chaudhry was among the NSWCDD leaders, scientists and engineers who joined a myriad of organizations to engage students with STEM technologies and demonstrations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6129512
|VIRIN:
|200229-N-DI674-006
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|774.77 KB
|Location:
|SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, STEM Summit - Chancellor High School - 2020 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC Dahlgren Division Technology Mentors Engage Students at STEM Summit
