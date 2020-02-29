STEM Summit - Chancellor High School

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (Feb. 29, 2020) – Capt. Casey Plew, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) commanding officer, talks with
members of the Spotsylvania High School’s Girls Go CyberStart group at the annual science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) Summit hosted by Chancellor High School. Plew was among the NSWCDD leaders, scientists and engineers who joined a myriad of organizations to engage students with science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) demonstrations. “By the end of Girls Go CyberStart, students will have delved into disciplines such as cryptography, digital forensics and open source intelligence gathering and more,” according to the organization’s website. “The program gets increasingly difficult, but the first stage is designed to be accessible to anyone to uncover hidden superstars with natural ability.”
NSWC Dahlgren Division Technology Mentors Engage Students at STEM Summit
