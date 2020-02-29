STEM Summit - Chancellor High School 2020

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (Feb. 29, 2020) – Capt. Casey Plew, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) commanding officer, talks with
members of the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia at the annual science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) Summit hosted by Chancellor High School. Plew was among the NSWCDD leaders, scientists and engineers who joined a myriad of organizations to engage students with science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) demonstrations. “With new programs in outdoor adventure and STEM and the promise of dozens of new skills to learn and awards to earn, at Girl Scouts the trail is yours to blaze,” according to the organization’s website. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
