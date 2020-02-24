U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Tobat, a crew chief with the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, looks on as a U.S. Air Force F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to takeoff at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 24, 2020. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that delivers war-winning airpower to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 03:43
|Photo ID:
|6128708
|VIRIN:
|200224-F-UQ958-1080
|Resolution:
|3841x2561
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vipers patrol the sky, roar AFCENT deterrence [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS
