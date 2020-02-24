Vipers patrol the sky, roar AFCENT deterrence

A U.S. Air Force F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron waits to takeoff at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 24, 2020. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that delivers war-winning airpower to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

