Vipers patrol the sky, roar AFCENT deterrence

A U.S. Air Force F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron looks on as a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker takes off at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 24, 2020. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support our joint and coalition aircraft, providing war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

