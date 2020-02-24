A U.S. Air Force F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron looks on as a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker takes off at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 24, 2020. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support our joint and coalition aircraft, providing war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
Date Taken:
|02.24.2020
Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 03:46
Photo ID:
|6128703
VIRIN:
|200224-F-UQ958-1029
Resolution:
|6386x3592
Size:
|7.69 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Vipers patrol the sky, roar AFCENT deterrence [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
