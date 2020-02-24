Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vipers patrol the sky, roar AFCENT deterrence

    Vipers patrol the sky, roar AFCENT deterrence

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron removes chalks from under a U.S. Air Force F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcons assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 24, 2020. The 380th EAMXS is responsible for maintaining and repairing the F-16 fleet, ensuring war-winning airpower is delivered at a moment’s notice throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

