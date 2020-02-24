A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron removes chalks from under a U.S. Air Force F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcons assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 24, 2020. The 380th EAMXS is responsible for maintaining and repairing the F-16 fleet, ensuring war-winning airpower is delivered at a moment’s notice throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2020 Date Posted: 03.06.2020 03:44 Photo ID: 6128706 VIRIN: 200224-F-UQ958-1034 Resolution: 6342x4228 Size: 9.68 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vipers patrol the sky, roar AFCENT deterrence [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.