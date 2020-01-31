Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird for a Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Thunderbird for a Day

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Breanna Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Amelia Suell, aspiring pilot, salutes members of the United States Air Force “Thunderbirds” before a jet launch January 31, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Seven-year-old Amelia was invited to spend the day as an honorary Thunderbird. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:26
    Photo ID: 6127766
    VIRIN: 200131-F-EP384-1050
    Resolution: 3700x3125
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
