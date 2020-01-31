Thunderbird for a Day

Amelia Suell, aspiring pilot, salutes members of the United States Air Force “Thunderbirds” before a jet launch January 31, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Seven-year-old Amelia was invited to spend the day as an honorary Thunderbird. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 15:26
|Photo ID:
|6127766
|VIRIN:
|200131-F-EP384-1050
|Resolution:
|3700x3125
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
