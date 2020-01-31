Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird for a Day [Image 4 of 6]

    Thunderbird for a Day

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Breanna Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Staff Sgt. Kristyne Pierson, United States Air Force “Thunderbirds” assistant dedicated crew chief, shows Amelia Suell, aspiring pilot, the inside of an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The seven-year-old was invited to spend the day as an honorary Thunderbird. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:26
    Photo ID: 6127763
    VIRIN: 200131-F-EP384-1023
    Resolution: 3035x2472
    Size: 558.13 KB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    TAGS

    F-16
    F-16 pilot
    Thunderbirds
    pilot
    fighter jet
    fighter pilot
    inspiration
    Women's history month
    International Women's Day

