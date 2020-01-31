Thunderbird for a Day

Staff Sgt. Kristyne Pierson, United States Air Force “Thunderbirds” assistant dedicated crew chief, shows Amelia Suell, aspiring pilot, the inside of an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The seven-year-old was invited to spend the day as an honorary Thunderbird. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Carter)

