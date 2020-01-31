Staff Sgt. June Rice, United States Air Force “Thunderbirds” aircrew flight equipment lead trainer, fits a helmet for seven-year-old Amelia Suell, aspiring pilot, January 31, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Amelia was invited to spend the day as an honorary Thunderbird. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Carter)
This work, Thunderbird for a Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Breanna Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
