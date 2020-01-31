Thunderbird for a Day

Staff Sgt. Kristyne Pierson, United States Air Force “Thunderbirds” assistant dedicated crew chief and 7-year-old Amelia Suell, aspiring pilot, stand side-by- side during a jet launch January 31, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Amelia was invited to spend the day as an honorary Thunderbird. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Carter)

