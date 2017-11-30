The 2nd Engineer Battalion's 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors

Soldiers with 2nd Engineer Battalion participate in the 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors and a reenactment of the Battle of Kunu-Ri during the Korean War at Bulldog Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 30. They put out the flames of the battalion colors after ceremonially burning them, as they did in 1950. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt)

