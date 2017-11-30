(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 2nd Engineer Battalion's 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors [Image 5 of 6]

    The 2nd Engineer Battalion's 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Jesse Rivera, multichannel transmission systems operator, Company C, 2nd Engineer Battalion, reenacts the Burning of the Colors in the 1950 Korean War Battle of Kunu-Ri at Bulldog Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 30. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 19:50
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    1AD
    Korean War
    1st Armored Division
    2nd Engineer Battalion
    2E
    Burning of the Colors
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Battle of Kunu-Ri
    3D ABCT

