The 2nd Engineer Battalion's 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors

Lt. Col. Michael Loftus, commander, 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, opens the ceremony honoring 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors at Bulldog Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 30. He welcomes members of the 2nd Engineers' Alumni Association, including Kunu-Ri Veterans, prisoners of war, and Family members. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt)

