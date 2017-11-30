The 2nd Engineer Battalion's 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors

Soldiers with 2nd Engineer Battalion participate in the 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors and a reenactment of the Battle of Kunu-Ri during the Korean War at Bulldog Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 30. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt)
Nov. 30, 2017
Dec. 4, 2017
|3998052
|171130-A-JF718-0053
|5472x3648
|5.02 MB
Fort Bliss, Texas
|0
|0
|0
