The 2nd Engineer Battalion's 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors

Soldiers with 2nd Engineer Battalion participate in the 67th Anniversary of the Burning of the Colors and a reenactment of the Battle of Kunu-Ri during the Korean War at Bulldog Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 30. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt)

