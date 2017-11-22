JBLE Fire Department makes leap in technology

The 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron displays the new Striker 3000 at the Langley Fire Department on Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va., Nov. 22, 2017. The Striker has a high-pressured nozzle on the front that produces smaller water droplets allowing the water to absorb the heat of the fire faster and suppress it with less water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

