JBLE Fire Department makes leap in technology

The 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron showcases the Striker 3000’s grey scale infrared camera at the Langley Fire Department on Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va., Nov. 22, 2017. The camera gives the driver and crew chief the ability to find hot spots inside an aircraft or structural fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

