The 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron showcases the new Striker 3000 at the Langley Fire Department on Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va., Nov. 22, 2017. The Striker is a 39 and half foot, 3,000-gallon, high performance fire truck that brings new and improved technology to the flightline and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)
|11.22.2017
|12.04.2017 11:18
|HAMPTON, VA, US
This work, JBLE Fire Department makes leap in technology [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBLE Fire Department makes leap in technology
