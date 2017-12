TORUN, Poland—Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct preventive maintenance checks and services on their M109A6 Paladin 155mm artillery system, Nov. 19 in Torun, Poland. The PMCS was part of the ‘Top Gun/Top FDC’ competition, conducted Nov. 19-23, to determine the best artillery gun section and fire direction center in the battalion. The event was designed to promote esprit de corps and sustain their readiness and ability to deliver timely and accurate fires. (Photo courtesy of US Army).

