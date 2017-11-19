(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    11.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    TORUN, Poland—Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, perform sit-ups as part of an Army Physical Fitness Test, Nov. 19 in Torun, Poland. The APFT was part of the ‘Top Gun/Top FDC’ competition, conducted Nov. 19-23, to determine the best artillery gun crew and fire direction center in the battalion. The event was designed to promote esprit de corps and sustain their readiness and ability to deliver timely and accurate fires. (Photo courtesy of US Army)

    Dagger Brigade
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Lightning Brigade

