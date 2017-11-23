TORUN, Poland—Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, ‘Lightning Battalion,’ 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, receive a special muzzle cover from Commander, Col. David Gardner, 2nd ABCT, for winning the Top Gun competition, Nov. 23 in Torun, Poland. Lightning Battalion conducted a ‘Top Gun/Top FDC’ competition, Nov. 19-23, to determine the best artillery gun crew and fire direction center in the battalion. The event was designed to promote esprit de corps and sustain their readiness and ability to deliver timely and accurate fires. (Photo by Capt. Orlandon Howard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 05:53 Photo ID: 3995525 VIRIN: 171123-A-TB538-001 Resolution: 5121x3514 Size: 2.73 MB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MUZZLE [Image 1 of 7], by CPT Orlandon Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.