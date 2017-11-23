(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wallace Bonner 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    TORUN, Poland—Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, ‘Lightning Battalion,’ 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, receive a special muzzle cover from Commander, Col. David Gardner, 2nd ABCT, for winning the Top Gun competition, Nov. 23 in Torun, Poland. Lightning Battalion conducted a ‘Top Gun/Top FDC’ competition, Nov. 19-23, to determine the best artillery gun crew and fire direction center in the battalion. The event was designed to promote esprit de corps and sustain their readiness and ability to deliver timely and accurate fires. (Photo by Capt. Orlandon Howard)

    This work, GUIDON [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Wallace Bonner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

