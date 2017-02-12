U.S. Air Force Col. James Locke, wing commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, speaks to a hangar full of Airmen and their families at a send-off ceremony for deploying Airmen at General Mitchell Airfield in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 2, 2017. The 128 ARW Airmen will be deploying to various locations worldwide to support a variety of missions including theater security support, aircraft maintenance, operations, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 13:47 Photo ID: 3994354 VIRIN: 171202-Z-LR448-009 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 12.03 MB Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When duty calls: 128 ARW Airmen honored at deployment send-off ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.